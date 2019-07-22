Earlier today, we shared a story about Drake & Rick Ross bossing it up together over some red wine last night at dinner, but it turns out they were done wrapping up their video for "Money In The Grave." Hours after the initial photo surfaced this morning, a few more pics of the two actually shooting the video has now emerged online.

Spotted in what looks to be a Los Angeles church, Drizzy was draped in a black Chanel hoodie and Rozay stood in front of coffins in a funeral setting. In addition, Drizzy also shared a couple photos with the song’s producer, Lil CC, that appeared to be taken from the set as well.

Drake released “Money in the Grave,” last month after the Raptors won their first-ever NBA championship. Last week, Rozay shot a video for his Swizz Beatz-assisted single “Big Tyme” with Jordyn Woods in Miami. Both videos will presumably be coming soon.

Check out a couple photos of the two on set (below) and keep it locked for the full video to arrive soon.