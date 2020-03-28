Popcaan made his official OVO debut in December with Vanquish. Surprisingly, there was no Drake feature on the project but that doesn't mean they don't have a few songs in the cut. We heard the "Controlla" leak which, let's be real, should've made the final cut of Views but we haven't heard anything from the two of them as of recently. Thankfully, that could change very soon.

Even though the summer is uncertain, it looks like Popcaan and Drake are getting ready to have the summer on lock. Tapping in with each other on Instagram Live, the two artists promised to send each other new music to collaborate on, even though they can't physically lock into the studio together. "Yo, alright, watch. I'mma make a tune tonight. I'mma fawad it," Drake promised before Popcaan stated that he too would make a song and send it back to Drake.

Drake did compliment another song that Popcaan sent over to him prior. Perhaps that might be something that Drake ends up on, maybe for his own album. He did recently confirm that he was in the studio working on a new project, though he hasn't shared many details about it. It seems like there's a good chance he waits until the Coronavirus pandemic to die down before he does that, though.