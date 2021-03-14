Drake's upcoming album Certified Lover Boy is supposed to be out this spring. That's what Akademiks said a few weeks ago before Drake unveiled Scary Hours 2. So, he could be accurate with his claim, though there's always a chance that it could get pushed back. CLB will likely produce several hit records that will live through the rest of the year but it could also produce a hit record to define summer 2021.

It seems like that record could be a collaboration between Davido and Drake. The Nigerian star took to Instagram yesterday where he shared a video of himself and Drake lounging out. It's unclear whether the video was taken yesterday or from another time but both artists seemed quite excited to be in each other's presence. Davido even got Drake to get in on the "E Choke" wave. Hopefully, there's a record that comes out of this link-up.

Drake's no stranger to the afrobeats genre. He's certainly become close with several prominent figures in the scene in the past. There've been rumors that collaboration with Tekno was on the way, though that never came into fruition. And of course, his 2016 Views single "One Dance" ft. WizKid and Kyla became one of his biggest singles, and arguably, brought a wider Western audience into the world of Afrobeats.

Are you excited about Drake and Davido's possible collaboration? Sound off below.