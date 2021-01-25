Dr. Anthony Fauci, in speaking about his time serving as the White House Coronavirus Task Force under Donald Trump, says he received numerous death threats, including a frightening package that arrived at his office.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

"The threats would come directly to my children's phones, directly to my children's homes. How the hell did whoever these assholes were get that information?" Fauci recently told The New York Times.

The infectious disease expert went on to describe receiving a mysterious package that exploded with powder when he opened it:

“One day I got a letter in the mail, I opened it up and a puff of powder came all over my face and my chest,” he said. “That was very, very disturbing to me and my wife because it was in my office.”

He added: "It had to be one of 3 things: A hoax, or anthrax, which meant I'd have to go on Cipro for a month. Or if it was ricin, I was dead, so bye-bye."

Fauci commented on being the target of constant online hate directed at him from die-hard Trump supporters, which he described as "right-wing craziness."

"Hey, we got to get rid of this guy. What are we going to do about him? He’s hurting the president’s chances," he said.

[Via]