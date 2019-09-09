It's hard to argue that Death Row Records is among the most impactful record labels in hip-hop history. Eith many legendary musical moments having stemmed from Suge Knight's roster, it's quite likely that Dr. Dre stood at the center of a great number of them. Having used his time with the label to lay down production on his own The Chronic and Snoop Dogg's debut album Doggystyle, Dre's Death Row tenure was indeed relatively brief. Still, the work he went on to put in has played a major role in cementing him as the GOAT-tier producer he is today.

Aside from singlehandedly altering the hip-hop musical landscape with strides in both arrangement and mixing, Dre's unique brand of reimagined samples, live instrumentation, and a hauntingly darker tone quickly made him one of the most sought-after beatmakers in the game. Along with like-minded musicians like Daz Dillinger and Sam Sneed, Dr. Dre's sound brought Death Row's gangsta edge to the mainstream, ushering in a new wave of Dark Bangers that would continue to evolve for decades to follow.

In honor of the legendary Doctor, take a moment to revisit his Top 10 Hardest Death Row Bangers right here. But first, shout out to some honorable mentions, in Snoop Dogg's "Gin And Juice," Ice Cube & Dre's own "Natural Born Killaz," and the Death Row posse cut "The Day The N**az Took Over."

FUCK WITH DRE DAY FT. Snoop Dogg

The first non-intro track of The Chronic is vengeance incarnate. Upon making the decision that it would be war with former groupmate Eric Wright (who would have celebrated his birthday yesterday), Dre and his young protege Snoop Dogg wasted little time in loading up. On "Dre Day," the Good Doctor unleashed his signature brand of G-Funk, which is to say, slightly acclimated toward a darker aesthetic that would only grow in time. The perfect backdrop for his sneering delivery, "Dre Day" marked the rare sort of diss record that actually went off in the clubs.

2PAC SHAKUR - CAN'T C ME

Though the bulk of 2Pac's All Eyez On Me was placed in the capable hands of Daz Dillinger, Dr. Dre made sure to lace his brief Death Row labelmate with a pair of timeless bangers. At this point, the year was 1996, and Dre was one year removed from parting ways with Suge Knight's once-mighty label. Yet 2Pac Shakur's project managed to secure a few of Dre's contributions, with "Can't C Me" asserting instant dominance through filthy synthesizers and a simple, yet integral percussive backbone. Though not quite as ubiquitous as "California Love," "Can't C Me" is a glowing reminder of what magic Pac and Dre might have concocted in a parallel universe.

SNOOP DOGG - PUMP PUMP

There was once a time when Snoop Dogg stood among the most formidable rappers in the entire game. A stone-cold gangsta far removed from his beloved "Uncle Snoop" persona of modern times, the Doggystyle up-and-comer was at his best over gritty, raw, Dr. Dre bangers. "Pump Pump" is exactly that, serving up some unflinching boom-bap drums with some equally menacing bass work. With a well-placed vocal sample laying down the violent title, Dre's formula here values a minimalistic approach driven by a welcome sense of greater thematic vision.

NUTHIN' BUT A G THANG Ft. Snoop Dogg

In many ways, the one that has come to yield the most recognition. Could it be fair to call "Nuthin But A G Thang" Dr. Dre's most iconic song? Though his catalog runs immensely deep, "G Thang" helped kicked off a mainstream movement that would not only cement Dr. Dre as a viable commercial entity, but introduce Snoop Dogg to the world in a major way. And let it be known, for a song to reach such a lofty position, the instrumental must be immaculate. Here, Dre blends samples with a masterful touch, reimagining existing fragments in a fashion hip-hop had never seen. As both men navigate different musical sections, changing the song's aesthetic with every verse, "G Thang" remains the benchmark to which all subsequent g-funk music has been held - even to this day.

KEEP THEIR HEADS RINGIN'

The rare Dr. Dre solo single, Friday's "Keep Their Heads Ringin'" is a predecessor to his more haunting work of the early millennium. Given NWA's distinctive soundscapes, it was increasingly interesting to see Dre operating in a darker sonic realm, with minor-key progressions and generally menacing vibes; lyrically, he never quite dove into horrorcore territory, though his beats would have lent themselves well to the genre. Despite Friday being a comedy classic, "Keep Their Heads Ringin" is surprisingly eerie, pairing a descending bassline with alien sine waves and mysterious chimes. Plus, Dre absolutely bodies the beat, a reminder of his unsung microphone prowess.

SNOOP DOGG - MURDA WAS THE CASE & REMIX

Another Doggystyle selection (at least, sort of), and it won't be the last. With all eyes on Snoop, who was well on the verge of becoming the biggest rapper in the world, Dre's guiding hand concocted no shortage of incredible beats. And while Snoop's biggest hits skewed closer to the party side, some of his most effective songs gravitated toward the more mature subject matter. "Murder Was The Case," Doggystyle's darkest cut by a wide margin, found Snoop pondering topics of morality and hopelessness, touching on Faustian bargains and the bleakest endgame a G might face. All the while, Dre's instrumental sets the perfect tone, with the remix adding a twisted spin on the Daz Dillinger co-produced original.

STRANDED ON DEATH ROW ft Bushwick Bill, Kurupt, RBX, The Lady Of Rage, Snoop Dogg

"Stranded On Death Row" is proof that minimalism is often the most effective means of proving a point. Though Dre himself does not appear as a vocalist his fingerprints are all over this one, as he lays down two dueling samples and an up-tempo breakbeat. Subtle touches like the presence of a creeping string hit enhance the feeling of simmering tension, and each emcee wastes little time in going for the jugular. Not every producer is capable of showing such restraint, but Dre's iconic posse cut solidifies him in that regard.

SNOOP DOGG - WHO AM I? (WHAT'S MY NAME)

Who knew Dre could be so playful with it, busting out Jazz flute chops to rival Ron Burgandy? At this stage, the inclusion of "Who Am I?" should be expected, as it effectively served to further flesh out Snoop's identity beyond his standout role on Chronic. Aside from transitioning the young man from supporting player to a full-fledged star, Dre's work behind the boards serves as a testament to his hitmaking ability. We've long heard about his perfectionist nature and emphasis on the importance of songwriting; Snoop's informal introduction is living proof, and one of Dr. Dre's most enduring radio-friendly hits ever.

2PAC SHAKUR - CALIFORNIA LOVE

As one of the most recognizable songs in the world, this one needs no introduction. What else is there to say about this brilliant banger from 2Pac, Dr. Dre, and Roger Troutman?

SNOOP DOGG - SERIAL KILLA

It's hard to believe that a man of many styles like Snoop was once so at ease over evil instrumentals. Yet lo and behold, the Dre and Daz Dillinger laced "Serial Killa," which makes its presence felt from the jump. Tension is the first word that comes to mind, as Snoop's violent lyricism is given added character through an oddly dissonant progression. G-funk whistles and bursts of bass help cement this one in Dre's wheelhouse, and there's an added grit that makes this a strong contender for Dre's most gangsta beat ever. What else could you expect from a label called Death Row?

