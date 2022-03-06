Dr. Dre's attorney, Howard King, has released a statement claiming that his client still owns The Chronic, following Snoop Dogg's recent comments, in which he said that he owns Dre’s debut album. Snoop had mentioned that his acquisition of Death Row Records landed him The Chronic, earlier this week.

“There are false reports out regarding ownership by Death Row of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic,” King reportedly told Complex in a statement. “Dr. Dre owns 100 percent of The Chronic.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Snoop announced that he had reached a deal to take over Death Row back in February, just days before his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Speaking with Tidal’s Elliott Wilson on Friday, Snoop had said that he now owns The Chronic, Murder Was The Case, and several other records.

“As far as 2Pac’s masters, 2Pac’s masters came back to him last year. But I got a great relationship with his estate, and I’m pretty sure we’re going to be able to work something out … to continue some Death Row 2Pac business now that Snoop Dogg is in control of Death Row," he said. "Same with Dr. Dre and The Chronic. I got The Chronic album. I got Doggystyle, Tha Doggfather, Murder Was the Case, Dogg Food, Above the Rim. I got all those records.”

