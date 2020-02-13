Dr. Dre has been increasingly active of late, much to the delight of hip-hop fans worldwide. Not only did the Good Doctor reunite with his Relapse team to bless Eminem with four Music To Be Murdered By bangers, but he also linked up with Kanye Westto play a role on Jesus Is King 2. Prior to that, Dre served as a watchful guardian over Anderson .Paak's two-part epic Oxnard and Ventura. It would appear that inspiration has taken control once again, as Dre recently connected with Xzibit and Ice T for another studio session.

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Xzibit, who worked closely with Dre on 2001, as well as his solo albums Restless and Man Vs. Machine, shared pictures of the sessions on his Instagram page. "You have no idea wtf we about to drop like a atom bomb on you.com," he captions, alongside an image of himself, Dre, and Focus at the boards. Another image depicts X, Dre, Ice T, Focus, Fred Wreck, and Hen Gee mean-mugging the camera.

Given the link-up's legendary pedigree, it's no wonder the legendary Ice T also documented the moment. "We started this gangsta shit!" he declares, alongside a badass image of himself and Dre by the recording console. It's unclear as to whether Ice is working on new music with the Aftermath mogul, but it's still cool to see him involved in the process. Check out the pictures below, and sound off if you're looking to hearing another collaboration from Xzibit and Dre. We'll not soon forget "U Know," "Best Of Things," "X," and "Losin Your Mind."