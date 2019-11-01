Depending on who you are asking, Dr. Dre is the greatest of all time. Not exclusively in hip-hop either. The man's trailblazing reach extends across the entire music industry; he's even collaborated with The Rolling Stones and Nine Inch Nails, Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige. A visionary songwriter and excellent mixing engineer, Dre's signature sound has evolved and set trends across decades. His solo work speaks for itself-- The Chronic, 2001, Compton --and that's not even considering his contributions to the Aftermath staff. To summarize the scope of his impact in a mere paragraph is a futile endeavor, but if you're reading this, you likely share an appreciation for The Good Doctor's incredible run. Who doesn't?

Today, Billboard reports that The Grammy Awards will be honoring Dre for his contributions to production. Apparently, the Producers & Engineers Wing of the Recording Academy will pay homage to the Doc in a special ceremony, which takes place at the Village Studios four days before the actual Grammys. Though it's uncertain whether the event will be televised, it's still amazing to see Dre rewarded for his priceless contributions to the rap game and beyond.

Dre currently has six Grammy Awards to his name, including Best Rap Solo Performance for "Let Me Ride," Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for "Forgot About Dre," and "Best Rap Album" for engineering and producing Eminem's Relapse. Congratulations to Dr. Dre!

