At this point, Detox has become a piece of Hip Hop folklore. There have been several artists who have spoken about the record and after Detox suffered reported leaks, it seemingly was shelved for the time being. Some have made claims that Dr. Dre still planned on delivering the album in some form, if not as Detox then with some other project, and Hip Hop legend Grandmaster Flash has fueled the flame of those rumors with an Instagram post.

Yesterday (August 1), the Bronx icon uploaded a photo of himself with Dr. Dre and let the world know that the Aftermath mogul has been hard at work in the studio.

"GRANDMASTER FLASH & DR. DRE Here in LA doing the Disco Oasis with Nile Rogers tonite," Flash wrote. "I get a call from one of my heroes he invites me to the CRIB he takes me down to the STUDIO he played me a project that will change the game!!" That news alone was enough to set the internet ablaze.

"Totally incredible, we top off the day for 2hrs talkin about Music, Family Health and Life thanks for the Invite Dr Dre." There have been plenty of artists looking to work with Dre, including Rakim who wants to reunite with his collaborator on a potential joint record. Earlier this year, Dem Jointz hinted that Detox could arrive before 2021's end.

Check out Grandmaster Flash's post below along with a few reactions.