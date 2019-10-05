It appears Doritos is launching a new flavor dubbed “Screamin’ Sriracha,” which takes the classic, cheesy Dorito and adds the spice and sweetness of Sriracha sauce to take it to the next level.

The chips are said to boast “another level of boldness” and are described as the “perfect balance of punch and spice for bold, food-curious snackers.” They will be available for only a limited time and will be hitting shelves at select stores on October 7 and be nationwide by October 21st.

To kick off the launch, Doritos is partnering with Activision’s Call of Duty franchise to bring the ultimate snacking experience to life for its fans in time for the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Also, in partnership with Mountain Dew and Mountain Dew Amp Game Fuel, players will be able to unlock in-game rewards with the purchase of any participating Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Amp Game Fuel or Doritos products – including Screamin’ Sriracha – simply by entering unique codes found on the packaging.

Check out the chips (below) and cop them in a store near you in a couple weeks.

