Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, is dead at the age of 73, ABC News reports. A rep for the FDNY said Manhattan paramedics responded to an emergency call for cardiac arrest at an Upper East Side apartment where they discovered a 73-year-old woman in Ivana's apartment shortly after 12:30 p.m. EST.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Trump family confirmed the news of her passing in a statement released to the press.

"Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the Trump family said in a statement. "Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children, and ten grandchildren."

Ivana Trump was Donald Trump's first wife, and the two shared three children together: Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump. The two got married in 1977 before divorcing in 1992.

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric," Trump stated on his Truth Social platform. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her."

Much like her ex-husband, Ivana Trump was a known businesswoman who held high positions in the Trump Organization.

