Former President Donald Trump has never been fond of NBA superstar LeBron James. The two have gone back and forth quite a bit over the last few years, although things were especially testy in 2020 in the midst of the NBA bubble in Orlando. Throughout the playoffs, LeBron and his peers showed support for Black Lives Matter while also speaking on various other political issues, such as voting rights, Trump didn't exactly like this and at every opportunity, he made sure to disparage LeBron and the NBA's ratings.

When Trump had Twitter, he was a guy who always seemed to embrace drama, and he certainly knows how to be petty, regardless of the situation at hand. Over the weekend, the former president got to speak at a Turning Point USA conference, which has a young and very conservative audience. It is here that he decided to take a shot at LeBron.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

While on the topic of women's basketball, Trump stated that he would only be selecting trans athletes. In conservative circles, the subject of trans athletes has been a highly-debated one, and Trump's opinions on the matter should come as no surprise. Of course, Trump decided to take things a step further, as he made LeBron James the punchline of the joke.

“If I were a coach, I’ll tell you, I wouldn’t be talking to too many women as we know women. I’d be getting some of these people that, ‘they’re women,’” Trump said. “Somebody said that if LeBron James ever decided to get the operation, how would he be on the court?”

Trump then went on to continue his tirade against LeBron as he stated that the NBA ratings are down, and it's all because of LeBron's politics. With the election long behind him, Trump is still trying to find ways to stay relevant, and it appears as though LeBron's mere existence has given him that outlet to do so.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images