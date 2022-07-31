Last week, Brittney Griner got some good news. The basketball star has been held in Russia since March after she was arrested on drug charges. For months, dozens of public figures have spoken up for the Phoenix Mercury player, urging the government to help her obtain freedom. In response, the Biden administration announced that they would trade Griner for Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout.

ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

In an effort to deliver an update on the matter, Congressman Colin Allred told TMZ, "I think it's a matter of time, but I think it's going to get done." Some citizens were thrilled at the news, but one person, in particular, isn't too fond of the exchange. While doing an interview for The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton, Donald Trump did not hold back on the situation.

"She went in there, loaded up with drugs," the former president stated, "into a hostile territory where they are very vigilant about drugs-- and she got caught." He went to question the exchange, as Viktor Bout is said to be a dangerous man. "We're supposed to get her out for an absolute killer-- one of the biggest arms dealers in the world," he added.





Further into his rant, the 76-year-old scolded Griner, alluding to the fact that she should be held responsible for her actions. "She knew... and she admitted it without too much force because it is what it is." He also labeled Griner as "potentially spoiled," being that she's going to be set free although she broke the law.

Listen to the conversation below. Do you agree or disagree with Trump? Sound off in the comments.