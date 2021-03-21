Former President Donald Trump, who was banned from a myriad of social media sites earlier this year, is reportedly getting ready to launch his own platform within the next few months, his long-time adviser, Jason Miller, told Fox News on Sunday. Miller boasted that the site is expected to attract "tens of millions" of new users and "completely redefine the game."

"This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media," Miller told Fox's Howard Kurtz. "It's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what President Trump does, but it will be his own platform."

"This new platform is going to be big," Miller added. "Everyone wants him and he's going to bring millions and millions -- tens of millions -- to this platform."



Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Trump was initially banned from Twitter for his role in inciting the riot at the Capitol Building on January 6th, 2020. Numerous other social media sites quickly followed suit.

The incident also led to Trump's second impeachment, but the former President was later acquitted by the U.S. Senate, following the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

No exact timetable was given for Trump's new social media platform, but Miller says he expects it to reach the public in "about two or three months."

[Via]