President Donald Trump was quickly banned from Twitter last week following the storming of the Capitol building by Trump supporters. In the eyes of many, Trump was responsible for inciting the riots and he was punished accordingly. While some see Trump's ban as a huge win, others feel like it is the death of free speech and the first amendment. This, of course, doesn't take into consideration that private companies can do as they please, as dictated by the free market, which is a concept Trump holds near and dear to his heart. See the irony?

According to The Washington Post, Trump's Twitter ban has already led to some positive outcomes on the website, especially when it comes to election misinformation. In just a one week span, election fraud lies were posted 688,000 times as opposed to 2.5 million, which is a staggering 73 percent decrease.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Prior to his suspension, Trump was incredibly active on Twitter as he continued to claim that he won the election and that the Democrats committed fraud. After weeks of investigation, there remains no evidence to suggest this was ever the case. In fact, Joe Biden is set to take the White House on Wednesday, which means the election result is official.

Following the Capitol hill riots, Trump was officially impeached by the House of Representatives for the second time in just a year's time. Now, he awaits a Senate trial to determine whether or not the full impeachment process will be exercised.

