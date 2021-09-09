Former President Donald Trump has always loved the media, regardless of how much he tells you otherwise. The attention he receives is ultimately what fuels him on a day-to-day basis, and it got him all the way through his Presidency. Now that Trump is gearing up to run in 2024, the former commander-in-chief has set his sights on the boxing world. This week, it was revealed that Trump would give live commentary for the Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort fight which is being hosted by Triller.

His son Donald Trump Jr. will also be on the broadcast and it is set to be a very interesting evening. According to TMZ, insiders are claiming that Trump is set to make millions from his appearance and that he will be flown in on a special private jet. Needless to say, Triller is rolling out the red carpet for the 45th president of the United States.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Recently, Trump was a fixture at the press conference between Holyfield and Belfort, which led to an interesting admission. As you can see in the video below, Trump now wants to go toe-to-toe against the likes of Joe Biden.

"If you said if I had to box somebody, I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden," Trump said. "Because I think he'd go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly."

It remains to be seen just how successful Trump's foray into broadcasting will be, although there is no doubt it will be somewhat entertaining.

