Former President Donald Trump has always been known for his ability to troll, and after losing the election to Joe Biden in November, he has gone right back into his pundit role. Trump can be heard calling into various news networks where he laments about the election being "rigged" all while criticizing Biden for the job he is doing in the Oval Office.

Surprisingly, Trump is now going to change hats and become a boxing commentator this weekend as he will give analysis of the Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort fight. It seems like an odd fit for the former commander in chief although he doesn't seem to care all that much. In fact, he is using the opportunity to push his feud with Biden onto the masses.

For instance, Trump was at the Holyfield Vs. Belfort press conference today and during the proceedings, he spoke about wanting to fight Biden in the ring. As you can see, he was also extremely confident about how the fight would turn out.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"If you said if I had to box somebody, I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden," Trump said. "Because I think he'd go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly."

This is the type of sideshow one would expect from Trump, although it is still jarring to hear a man in his mid-70s talk about how badly he wants to box the current President. Regardless, this is what we have to expect from him at this point.

