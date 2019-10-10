Donald Trump is still the president of the United States but the Democrats are working to have him impeached. While it seems probable that they will at this time, he has far more to explain that simply his dealings with Ukraine. Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy's All the President's Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator shares insight into his alleged abusive treatment of women he was in relationships over the course of his life. According to the book, the current president is facing another 26 allegations of sexual abuse and roughly 50 alleged incidents of inappropriate behavior.



Zach Gibson-Pool/Getty Images

A woman named Karen Johnson detailed an incident that occurred at Mar-A-Lago, alleging Trump hid behind a tapestry in order to try and grab and touch her. Esquire recently shared an excerpt from the book with Johnson's account.

At the New Year’s Eve party, Johnson, wearing a black Versace dress, danced with her friends. Shortly after glittering balloons fell from the ceiling at the stroke of midnight, her husband said he wasn’t feeling well and the relative was ready to go. Johnson decided to make a quick trip to the restroom before they headed home. “I hadn’t seen [Trump] that whole entire night,” said Johnson, who was in her late thirties at the time. “I was just walking to the bathroom. I was grabbed and pulled behind a tapestry, and it was him. And I’m a tall girl and I had six-inch heels on, and I still remember looking up at him. And he’s strong, and he just kissed me,” she recounted to us. “I was so scared because of who he was... I don’t even know where it came from. I didn’t have a say in the matter.”

Trump has continued to deny allegations of sexual misconduct over the years, even after the voice clip of his "locker room" talk emerged online.

All the President's Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator is out on October 22nd.