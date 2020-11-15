President Donald Trump drove through the "Million MAGA March" held Saturday in Washington, D.C., where his supporters voice their distrust in the authenticity of the election results. Trump later echoed their sentiments on Twitter, calling the election "rigged."

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

"Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!," the President tweeted.

"I think it's going to be quite large, um, from what I'm hearing, don't have an estimate for you," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News regarding the anticipated crowd size. She later claimed on Twitter that over one million were in attendance: "More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support. Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!!"

Others disputed McEnany's claim with zoomed-out photos that showed a much smaller turnout: "Indeed, a “million” march, this is not," wrote WUSA9's Mike Valerio.

Nationalist groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are expected to be in attendance.

