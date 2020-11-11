It's over a week since the elections, and even though it has been a tight race, Biden came out on top. However, Trump has denied this, as has his campaign. In their minds and the minds of their supporters, the election results weren't a result of poor leadership during a pandemic but rather, fraudulent votes. Unfortunately, there appears to still be enough Republicans willing to sell their soul to stay on Trump's good side.



Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Georgia officials have revealed that they'll be doing a full-blown audit of the election ballots, despite elections officials revealing that there's no concrete evidence of voter fraud. Each county will have to count each ballot by hand, again, in order to identify fraudulent votes and ultimately, declare a winner.

"With the margin being so close, it will require a full by hand recount in each county," Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in ATL. "This will help build confidence... It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvas all at once."

Before the recount, he'll need county certifications by Friday to move forward with "risk limiting audit." 97 out of 159 counties have certified their results, per CNN.

The latest updates on the presidential race reveal that Biden is leading the election by over 14K votes in the states. Biden and Kamala have already accepted the results while Trump and his team have questioned the integrity of the election with allegations of voter fraud and illegal mail-in ballots.

Despite seemingly losing Georgia, perhaps he can find some solace in the fact that he won over Alaska, though that has no impact on the outcome of the presidential race.