Former President Donald Trump claimed to be the "most honest human being that God has ever created" during a rally in Selma, North Carolina, on Saturday. Trump voiced his support for several GOP candidates including reality TV star Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"You know, you've been investigated years and years, millions and millions of pages of documents, they found nothing," Trump said pointing toward the local sheriff. "You are the cleanest on Earth when you think about it. I've got to be the cleanest, I think I'm the most honest human being, perhaps, that God has ever created."



Allison Joyce / Getty Images

As for Dr. Oz, Trump recently called on Pennsylvania to support the candidate with a statement: "The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate," the endorsement read. "I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show. He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected and smart."

During his speech on Saturday, Trump also endorsed U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn's re-election campaign, despite the young rep. coming under fire with the GOP for his recent remarks about alleged orgies and cocaine use in Congress.

Check out Trump's recent comments below.

[Via]