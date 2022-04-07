Donald Glover wears many hats in the entertainment industry. Some know him as the comedian who has performed stand-up routines for Comedy Central. Others crave his music under his rap persona, Childish Gambino. In addition to that, many tune in to see him portray Earnest on the hit television series, Atlanta.

Nonetheless, no one knows him as well as he knows himself. Therefore, the 35-year-old entertainer found it imperative to conduct an interview where he got to ask and answer the questions.

Collaborating with Interview Magazine, Glover interrogated himself about a wide range of topics from the expectation he has for his children to his hobby of farming.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Honing in on a specific subject matter, the California native spoke on past music projects. When asked what role criticism plays in his life, Donald referenced his album Camp which was released in 2011. He said, "I liked it more when Camp just came out and it felt like everyone hated me. Because there’d be some actual good insight and it was easier to see who was dealing with their own identity problems, who really hated me, and who just didn’t like me because I didn’t dislike myself."

Even with all the negative feedback he received around that time, he still does not regret creating the album in its entirety. "I like parts of that album and I learned so much," he started, "I don’t think I was clear on that album, and the songs weren’t catchy enough for me. Made it feel like novelty. Because I wouldn’t bop any of the songs in the car now."

Not being completely satisfied with the project fueled him to produce Because The Internet in 2013, which he considers to be a classic. To back up his argument, he stated, "It’s the rap OK Computer. It’s prescient in tone and subject matter and it’s extremely influential. And I know no one’s gonna give me that until I’m dead. But it’s true."

Despite telling the world Childish Gambino retired years ago, Glover revealed in September of 2020 that he doesn't feel that he is done with the music part of his life.

