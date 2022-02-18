It's been almost four years since we had a new season of Donald Glover's much-praised Atlanta TV series on FX. That seems wild when you think about it. Nonetheless the fan-favorite and critic-adored series is finally returning to the small screen towards the end of March -- the first two episodes of season three will both debut on March 24th.

As the date quickly approaches, Donald Glover and FX recently revealed to the surprise of fans that the series would end officially with the fourth season. As Deadline reports, during a TCA panel that included Glover, the actor/producer/rapper spoke on the decision to end with season four.

"To be honest I wanted to end it at Season 2," Glover revealed. "Death is natural…when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right they don’t happen. Things start to get weird…you can’t do too much. The story was always supposed to be what it was and the story, it really was us."

Prominent actors in the series, Zazie Beatz (who plays Van) and Brian Tyree Henry (who plays Paper Boi), also revealed they were aware of this plan to end at season four.

Beatz shared with the panel, "I’m glad I knew it was ending because then I could lean into the relationships knowing this was my last chance to play Van. I think Van changed my life. I’m gad I had the opportunity to…put [her] in the back for now."

The new season is reportedly based mostly in Europe. Stay tuned for the series premiere on March 24th, on FX.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

