Don Toliver's "No Idea" Displays Jagged Late Night Memories In Accompanying Visuals

Before last year, Don Toliver was unknown to many hip-hop and rap fans, but his feature on Travis Scott's track "Can't Say" from his highly successful Astroworld album has stood the test of time. Fans now know just how much potential the Houston native has, drawing comparisons between the rapper and Los Angeles' 03 Greedo, based solely on their tones. The delivery of his "Donny Womack" mixtape came at a perfect time, right before news that the booming star had signed to La Flame's record label, Cactus Jack, which further cemented a name for Toliver in the scene.

After the rapper's highly acclaimed feature on Astroworld, he returned with his single "Best You Had," earlier in the month, and again today to drop a visual to accompany his new single "No Idea." The dark trappy vibes of the beat are accompanied with effortless flows by the rapper, as well as a hook and chorus sang in a refreshing falsetto. The overall mood of the track accurately represent the artist's vibes, and is even comparable at times to the likes of La Flame's work. The visuals see Toliver stumbling through a hazy night, with jerky, fragmented shots mirroring his (assumed) jagged memories of the night.

