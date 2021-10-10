mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Don Toliver Mixes Lean With Lust On "Get Throwed"

Aron A.
October 10, 2021 12:03
Don Toliver connects with Mustard for "Get Throwed."


It's been a long time coming but finally, Don Toliver's Life Of A Don is out now. The Houston rapper has been on one hell of a run over the past few years. 2021 has been a year where his presence was felt on some of the biggest stages. He appeared on Kanye West's DONDA, joined Skrillex and Justin Bieber on "Don't Go," plus his collaboration with Kali Uchis on "Drugs N Hella Melodies" was in steady rotation since its June release.

Life Of A Don does boast some great collaborations with artists like Baby Keem, Travis Scott, and the aforementioned Kali Uchis. If the album proves anything, though, it's that he certainly doesn't need any high-profile name attached to create a banger. "Get Throwed" is an excellent example of this. Don Toliver's honeyed melodies reflect on the H-Town codeine concoction and his bedroom fantasies over Mustard's upbeat, breezy West Coast production.

Check the record out below. 

Quotable Lyrics
In a Benzo, jammin' Pop Smoke
Got a Spanish bitch on me like a poncho
I'm wit' a rich ho, what it hit fo'?
I done had a good day in the 6-4

