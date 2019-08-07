Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills took to instagram on Wednesday with a message to team owner Stephen Ross. That message - You can't host a fundraiser for Donald Trump and simultaneously operate a nonprofit group that aims to improve race relations.

According to The New York Times, Ross will be hosting a re-election fundraiser for Trump this weekend at his home in Southampton, Long Island. Fox News reports that tickets for event start at $100,000, with a $250,000 donation giving attendees the ability to be part of a roundtable discussion with the President.

As noted, Ross also owns the RISE organization (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality). The group’s mission statement reads: “We are a national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.”

Stills, who is among the players who kneeled during the national anthem to raise awareness for racial inequality and police brutality, tweeted the following on Wednesday: "You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump."

According to Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, a "source close to Ross" says although the Dolphins owner supports Trump's re-election, he does not agree with the "rhetoric around race."