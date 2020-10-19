Doley Bernays' New "Sugar Hill" Video Mirrors The 1993 Crime Film

HNHH PREMIERE: Doley Bernays turns the block to "Sugar Hill" in his new music video.

Doley Bernays, AKA Young Roemello, has been making tons of noise as of late. Raised in The Bronx, Doley sees himself at a standstill on his new project, titled The Lobby Tape (Side A). On one side, he sees himself close to achieving his goal of achieving generational wealth. On the other, he can't seem to escape the trauma that he's suppressed until this point.

To get to the top, you've got to go through some serious sh*t. Doley Bernays knows that, painting a picture of his life in New York on his new project, highlighting all of the hardships he has had to overcome.

"Sugar Hill" has been deemed a standout from the full-length release and, today, Doley comes through with the exclusive premiere of the music video, which sees him transform into a member of the Skuggs family.

"'Sugar Hill' takes places uptown in the Bronx in my hood," says Doley about his new video, speaking via e-mail to HNHH. "It’s the continuation of 'Lobby' as it takes place the morning after and takes us out the lobby to the basketball courts where we ball for real, figuratively and literally. The song is inspired by the classic 90’s movie Sugar Hill."

Check out the brand new video from the rising Bronx star up above, and let us know what you think in the comments.