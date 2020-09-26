mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Doley Bernays Releases New Project "The Lobby Tape (Side A)"

September 26, 2020 15:44
The Lobby Tape (Side A)
With features from Maxo Kream and 03 Greedo, Bronx rapper Doley Bernays delivers his new project, "The Lobby Tape (Side A)."


Bronx rapper Doley Bernays is the one to watch. Though he's been hustling over the years, 2020 was the year he blessed fans with his project Made Me Worse. The six-track EP served as a glimpse into his creative mind. Now, he's followed up on the February project with his latest offering, The Lobby Tape (Side A). Fueled with bass-heavy bangers, Doley delivers nine songs in total that detail his life goals and the experiences he's lived through that made him the person he is today. He holds the majority of the project down on his own while enlisting Maxo Kream on "New Ice Cream Man" and 03 Greedo for "A Week Straight."

Peep the project & tracklist below. 

1. Lobby
2. On The Spot
3. Sugar Hill
4. Dope Boy in a Benz
5. A Week Straight (ft 03 Greedo)
6. New Ice Cream Man (Percy Miller) (ft. Maxo Kream)
7. Tijuana
8. Crazy World
9. I Just Bought a 30 (Momma’s Only Boy)
