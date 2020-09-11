Doja Cat does not want to get stuck in Nas' crosshairs.

The legendary rapper released his new single "Ultra Black," off the album King's Disease, several weeks ago and in it, he included a diss lyric about none other than Doja Cat.

"We going Ultra Black/Unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat," raps Nas in the song. The line stood out for many reasons, catching Doja's attention following her self-hatred controversy as she cracked a few jokes about it. She even said that she would be releasing a new song titled after the rapper soon.

During a conversation with Fat Joe on Instagram Live, she stated that she doesn't want any smoke with Nas though, voicing her happiness that he knows who she is but claiming that she's got nothing but love for him.

"I don't know, I’m just glad he’s still putting out music, ’cause I love him," said the Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter. "I grew up on Nas, so to hear that, I’m like, ‘Damn,’ but also, ‘Damn!’ I fucking love Nas, thank fucking God he noticed me. I love Nas. So, I don’t give a shit. He can say whatever he wants. I really don’t care. If I love you, I love you. I made jokes about it, but other than that, you will never see me beef with Nas. He might want to beef with me, but you’re not gonna see me beef with Nas. You won’t see me respond."

Elsewhere in the interview, she confirmed that her new studio album is already complete, claiming that she hates logging onto social media because, every time, she sees people begging for the album, making her want to just drop it out of the blue.

"It’s all ready," she said about her third studio album. "I hate that I’m holding on to it right now, I don’t like this because every time I go on Twitter, I go on Instagram I see everybody is like, ‘Put it out, put it out’, and I’m like, ‘I would’, like, you have to plan things accordingly and there’s a lot going on. So to just drop everything tomorrow or in five minutes…yeah I’d love for you to hear it but you just can’t be doing stuff like that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on Sep 9, 2020 at 6:17pm PDT

[via]