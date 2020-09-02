Despite the trolling and controversies that seem to follow her, Doja Cat continues to top the charts and bring home awards. The Hot Pink artist recently took to MTV's virtual VMAs stage for a sultry performance of her No.1 hit song "Say So." In addition to making her VMAs debut, Doja was also the winner of the PUSH Best New Artist award, something that she thought was a joke being played at her expense.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"I thought it was a sick prank!"Doja Cat told MTV. "No, I was really, really excited to find that out and I didn't know how to try to hold myself back from tears. I usually say that I don't care about this kind of thing, but I actually do. I now know that I do care about getting this award, a lot."

Doja also revealed that she's been keeping herself busy as she works on her follow-up to her 2019 debut. "I have my album coming — can't say when. I really want to make it a surprise. I don't want to say too much," she added. While she didn't want to give up too much information about the release, she did hint at what styles and genres her fans should expect from the project.

"It's not gonna be perfectly consistent — I've never been, anyway," said Doja Cat, adding that each song has its own personality. "But we have some dancehall stuff on there, some Afrobeat stuff, some funk, house. I'm trying to cover all bases."

