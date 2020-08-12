Everybody from music critics to politicians has caught on to "WAP," the new single from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. This is the best-case scenario for an artist who Cardi, who strives on shock value to keep her place at the top of the totem pole. The track and accompanying video have been torn apart from several different angles for being too raunchy. However, its critics don't realize that there were artists before Cardi B that got even dirtier in their music.

The 27-year-old rapper has been backing herself up, showing love to Lil Kim, Khia, Trina, and others who started this wave of raunchy female raps. Now, Doja Cat is going to bat for her, potentially eyeing a feature on the official remix, whenever that comes.

"People from the 1940's jumped in a time machine to come leave dumb ass comments about WAP being too vulgar. Shut the fuck up," wrote Doja on Twitter.

Cardi B saw the remark, adding her own two cents. "There was vulgar songs around that time too," she said, making Doja's point for her.

With all of the attention surrounding this song, we wouldn't be surprised to see it skyrocket to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the coming weeks.

Do you think "WAP" is too vulgar?