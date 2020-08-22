Doja Cat says she is releasing a song titled "NAS" next week, but the title is an abbreviation of three words, and she has been planning to release the track since before Nas dropped the song, "Ultra Black," which references Doja.

Staff / Getty Images

After explaining the title of the song on Instagram live, she said “Which is funny! It’s kinda nice… because that was before the fact. If you know what I’m talking about, then you know what I’m talking about. If you don’t, you don’t.”

Doja initially reacted to the song sarcastically, saying on Instagram live earlier this week, “I’m so offended and upset by this song. Have you guys heard ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles?”

On his track "Ultra Black," Nas raps, "We goin' ultra-black, unapologetically black/ The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black." He explained afterward on Power 106 that he still has love for the rapper: "I just really was saying a rhyme that rhymed with 'ultra-black,'" Nas said. "I didn't even think of it. It's all love. It was just like, 'Michael Blackson black'... It's bars, it's lines. We play with words."

Nas' new album King's Disease dropped, Friday. Stream it for yourself here.

