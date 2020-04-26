Doja Cat was so impressed the first time she heard her new collaboration that the other artist's verse actually made her scream. During an Instagram live recently, Doja decided to share some exciting news about a new song she has coming out soon with a mystery artist that she knows her fans are fond of. Perpetually incapable of being serious, the hilarious rapper made fart noises with her tongue between every other word while she made the announcement.

"Hey. So guess what?" she began, pausing every second or so to produce the silly sound effect. "Guess what’s going on? Check this out. I am gonna be doing a really cool song with somebody that you guys really like." While she provided her fans with virtually no clues to indicate who she might be referring to other than the fact that most of them "really like" this artist, she did go on to praise their undeniable talent. In fact, this cryptic collaborator's verse for their track was so good, it caused Doja physical pain. "When I heard the verse, I was screaming really loud," she revealed. "My throat hurt so bad.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While this could still describe anyone with even an ounce of talent, many fans in the replies of the reposted video were hoping for Nicki Minaj. However, Doja has had a complicated history with Nick's stans, also known as Barbz. Despite praising her fellow MC on multiple occasions and insisting that she is "the biggest Nicki Minaj fan," the Barbz invented this notion that Doja feels differently. If a Doja Cat x Nicki Minaj song were to come out, it'd be sure to throw the Barbz for a loop.

Who do you think (or hope) Doja is collaborating with?