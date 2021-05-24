Doja Cat has always been known for her eccentric style and goofy personality, but a series of odd tweets even has her most dedicated fans confused. It all began with a series of seemingly irritated tweets including the statement “I’m unfollowing everybody on social media I don’t wanna see one more bitch frolicking on the beach during sunset” which led to more tweets updating the status of her timeline.

Doja took a brief break from her strange behavior to promote the TV debut of her song “Kiss Me More” ft SZA at the Sunday Billboard Music Awards with a very PR-friendly tweet. The night was a success for the “Say So” singer, as her red-carpet looks were applauded along with her performance. She finished the night strong with her 2021 Billboard R&B Female Artist win.

Timothy Norris/WireImage/Getty Images

Fans were left puzzled after Sunday night Doja tweeted “I wanna get surgery so bad. My whole life I always wanted to be different and now that I got money I feel like I can finally make my knees 8 inches long and wet.” She responded to one fan’s response of “And wet???? Excuse me” with “I just want them to be constantly dripping wet with an unidentified liquid cuz I feel like thats hella sexy as a girl.”

Even weirder, she changed her Twitter name to “IM AT THE BBMAS W MY DICK OUT” during the show. This strange behavior has left the internet clueless, as no one knows the story behind the freaky tweets and Doja continues to post context-less statements such as “What if instead of Ja Rule it was John Rule.”