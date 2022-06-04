Doja Cat Drops Visual To "Vegas" From "ELVIS" Soundtrack

She heats things up and takes center stage in the music video to her buzzing soundtrack single.

She first introduced this song during her April Coachella set and then in May, Doja Cat's "Vegas" was officially released. The track has found inclusion on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. We reported on the single when it was released just about a month ago, but this week, Doja and Co. returned with a visual to accompany the song.

If it sounds familiar, it's because "Vegas" interpolates "Hound Dog"—not Elvis Presley's version, but the original grittier release gifted to the world by rock 'n' roll legend Big Mama Thornton back in 1952. Presley would go on to take the track and make it his own, and it would become one of his most recognizable, popular hits until this day.

Aside from Doja Cat's addition to the soundtrack, other artists who have lent their talents to the record include Jazmine Sullivan, Tame Impala, Eminem, CeeLo Green, and more. Watch the visual to Doja Cat's "Vegas" and let us know what you think.