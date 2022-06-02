Remy Ma stirred up some controversy earlier this year when she came out and gave her thoughts on Doja Cat. The veteran artist believes that Doja Cat isn't a rapper. These comments were made on Drink Champs and while some may see this as a diss, Remy was quick to point out that she believes that Doja is a fantastic artist who makes some pretty great records.

“I don’t think she’s a rapper,” Remy said. “Let’s be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category, I don’t think she’s a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope.”





Recently, Remy was on the Black Compass show where she talked about battle rap and wanting to empower female artists. That's when one of the hosts asked Remy to address the Doja Cat situation. After all, her fanbase was pretty upset about it, and it led to a whole debate about Doja's music.

“I thought I was giving [her] a compliment,” she explained. “Her whole entourage or fan base came for my life. I was like, ‘I thought I said something good!’”

With that being said, it is clear that Remy has a good view of Doja Cat's music. After all, Doja has won tons of awards and is already a superstar in her own right.

Perhaps these two can make a song in the future and put the past to rest.