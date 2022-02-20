Two seemingly constant storylines that tend to surround Doja Cat's life are her relationship situations and her regular Instagram live sessions. Most recently, young rapper like $NOT and NBA YoungBoy have vocalized their attraction to Doja Cat, and she also had to quell rumors about a supposed relationship with French Montana.

Now, it seems that Doja may actually have a new partner. While on an Instagram live session yesterday (Feb. 19), Doja was speaking ith her fans while in the pool on a nice sunny day. While her location was unknown, she seemed to be hanging out with a special, undisclosed somebody.

During the live, a man's voice suddenly called out "babe" to get Doja's attention. Quickly, she realized what had just happened and responded, "Oh, I'm on live." Doja's facial expressions assured that she knew the magnitude of what had just happened, considering she has not publicized her relationship yet, and she ended the live video right afterwards.

This slip-up could potentially lead to her having a public relationship with the man who was not visible in the live, or could manifest into nothing at all. But, it's fascinating to see Doja hyper-aware of her superstar status and cognizant of how reactive her fanbase can be.

Check out the thought-provoking video of Doja having a pool day with her mystery boo below.