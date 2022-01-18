Doja Cat is a bonafide megastar. She has all the necessary tools to keep listeners and haters alike on their toes, and she cares deeply about her craft and the quality of her music. Her fanbase is incredibly devout, meaning she frequently goes viral any and every time she's on screen. The manner in which she performs is stunning, and the boundless energy she delivers through her multilayered tracks is palpable.

Her 2019 album Hot Pink had mass appeal, earning her number one hits, accolades, and bountiful nominations. The lead single "Say So" went triple-platinum, and propelled her out of the stratosphere. Doja Cat is one of the biggest acts on the planet as of now. It comes as no surprise that her follow up album, Planet Her, has unprecedented staying power.



Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Fontaineblea

Released in June 2021, Planet Her is a culmination of every sound that Doja Cat had experimented with prior to its conception. Upon release, the album broke Spotify's record for highest release day numbers for a female rapper. The wide array of sounds and accompanying sights, in the form of intricate music videos, blew the already high expectations out of the water. The lead single "Kiss Me More" ft. SZA has won multiple awards for best collaboration, including at the AMAs and MTV Video music awards.

With the aforementioned range of sonics, Planet Her truly has songs for almost all listeners. This collection of attributes gives a clear, concise look at why Planet Her has spent half of a year in the Top 10 of Billboard's 200. With so many talents and tricks up her sleeve, only time will tell where Doja Cat can go next.