As French Montana battles it out on social media with YK Osiris over an alleged $5K bet, he has also been spotted hanging out with Doja Cat. During this cold, winter season, celebrities often go one of two ways when it comes to vacationing: they're either in the tropics or in the snow. We previously reported on stars like Halle Bailey and DDG taking off to the snowy mountains for some rest and relaxation, and recently, French and Doja popped up in the Bahamas.

Of course, these photos and videos sparked an onslaught of romance rumors and soon, their fans were shooting off speculative social media posts across several platforms.

In one clip, it looked as if the two artists were joined by their loved ones as they had fun and a water slide, and in another, they look to be enjoying dinner together. They seemed to have caught wind of the gossip involving their alleged link-up because they offered a brief exchange that should help their audiences gain a better understanding of their relationship.

"Love you brother [praying hands emoji][red heart emoji]," Doja wrote. French replied, "Love u more." Doja appeared alongside Saweetie on French's "Handstand" single and fans are convinced they're mixing business with pleasure. Either way, they're enjoying each other's company. Check it out below.