The passing of DMX hit home for many who grew up listening to the Ruff Ryders MC. The rapper impacted the world in so many ways, whether it's through prayer, his music, or even the films that he starred in. More importantly, the stories that were shared by fans and friends about personal encounters with X offered a glimpse into how much he often put others before himself.



Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Desiree Lindstrom, X's fiancée, was by his side at the time of his passing. After his passing, Krystal Kills of Black Ink Crew revealed that Lindstrom got an X tattoo on her arm in dedication to the rapper.

Lindstrom took to Instagram yesterday where she offered a glimpse into their relationship, beginning with the moment they met each other. "The first night we met and you held me close," she wrote alongside a picture of herself and DMX. "I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love...truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons...forever X."

DMX passed away on April 9th at the age of 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital in New York after he was hospitalized from a heart attack. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," a statement from his family read. "He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."