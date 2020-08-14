It warms our hearts to see a happy and healthy DMX enjoying life while doing what he loves. The New York rapper's decades-long career has been riddled with controversies, but he's been on a path of restoration in recent years. He's a beloved talent in hip hop, and recently, his appearance alongside Snoop Dogg on Verzuzhas inspired the rapper to return to the studio to work on new music.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

If you've been paying attention to Instagram then you'd see that since his Verzuz appearance, DMX has been locked and loaded in the studio with his longtime friend and collaborator Swizz Beatz. "We let [DMX] feel as great as he is, and once he got in that room, he was in a better space. We went straight from that Verzuz into working on his new album," Swizz previously told Billboard. "That’s all people need sometimes — that show of love."

On Thursday (August 13), DMX shared a video of himself and a few friends having a grand time in the studio. X was pulling off some dances moves as he grooved to some of his new music, and he announced that is readying a project. "🤣🤣🤣 here comes the boom... album coming soon." Check out DMX below and let us know if you're looking forward to this one.