It's been a while since DMX came through with a new studio album, with his last effort being 2015's Redemption Of The Beast. And while his status as a legacy act has kept him relevant to hip-hop heads, his absence has certainly been felt -- a lot can happen in five years, and many of the sonic trends have changed since X's last go-around. Yet all signs point to a rejuvenated emcee, creatively speaking, and from the look of it DMX has once again been getting busy in the recording studio.

Kristy Leibowitz/Getty Images

Today, Swizz Beatz took to Instagram to upload a promising image of himself and the Ruff Ryders legend putting in work. From the look of it, Swizzy is overseeing DMX's writing session, dressed to the nines and deep in focus. While it's difficult to unpack without hearing any music to go along with it, given the track record Swizz and X have amassed throughout their careers as collaborators, it stands to reason that their new music will be exciting on the strength of nostalgia alone.

Whether this IG picture serves the dual purpose of highlighting their shared history or stoking the waters something still to come, take a moment to two pioneers of a fantastic movement in hip-hop, the Double R empire. Are you excited to hear some new music from DMX and Swizz Beatz?