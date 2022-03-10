Russell Wilson was traded away from the Seattle Seahawks just a couple of days ago. Shortly after that decision was made, the Seahawks opted to let go of longtime defensive superstar Bobby Wagner. These two guys were lights out for the Seahawks during their time with the team, and there is no doubt that fans are incredibly sad to see them go after devoting so much time to the franchise, and the city itself.

Of course, Wilson and Wagner's teammates are especially emotional about this predicament, including wide receiver DK Metcalf. Metcalf and Wilson were a great tandem for a few years, but now, they will not be linking up anymore. With that being said, Metcalf took to Instagram today where he penned an emotional farewell to his now-former teammates.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Per Metcalf:

"Man, this one hurt. These two men have taught me so much not only about football, but about life. From Russ calling me after I got drafted to throwing me my first touchdown to teaching me how to swim and just taking me under your wing bro I thank you. From Bobby teaching me how to be a business man and how to cherish relationships and how to make people feel like the best version of themselves I thank you. Love y’all."





This one is going to sting for Seahawks fans for a very long time. There is no telling when the Seahawks will be a good team again, however, based on their current roster without a QB, they are setting themselves up for a world of hurt next year.