DJ Pharris & G Herbo Connect For "Knowledge"

Mitch Findlay
April 30, 2021 16:58
G Herbo connects with DJ Pharris and CEO Trayle for new banger "Knowledge."


DJ Pharris and G Herbo are no strangers to collaboration, having previously connected in 2019 on the Young Dolph-assisted "Boss." Now, Herbo and Pharris have joined forces once again, this time bringing CEO Trayle into the mix for their hard-hitting new banger "Knowledge."

Off the top, Herbo sets things off with no shortage of smug charisma, flaunting the fact that he ultimately found himself in a higher standing than many academics. "That don't make you smarter than me cause you went to college," he taunts. "There's people out here PHDs and shit and they don't have a dollar / I didn't take my SATs but I live better than the scholar." From there, Herbo continues his unrelenting pace, attacking the beat with a variety of different flows. C.E.O Trayle slides through to close this one out, his restrained approach a welcome contrast to Herbo's relentless energy.

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you think DJ Phariss, G Herbo, and CEO Trayle have a monster on their hands. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

That don't make you smarter than me cause you went to college,
There's people out here PHDs and shit and they don't have a dollar 
I didn't take my SATs but I live better than the scholar

