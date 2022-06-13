Add Jay-Z to the list of names that DJ Khaled has hinted at collaborating with for his upcoming album. The two can be seen together in Khaled's latest Instagram post to mention being in "album mode."

"IT BREAKS MY HEART THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE US, JAY Z DID! GOD DID!" Khaled captioned the post. "Album mode it’s special. VERY!"

The new album will be far from the first time the two titans of the music industry have worked together. On the DJ's 2021 album, Khaled Khaled, Jay-Z provided his talents for the track, "Sorry Not Sorry." They've also teamed up for the Major Key song, "I Got the Keys."



Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

In recent months, Khaled has shared similar posts with numerous other rappers including both Lil Baby and 21 Savage. In a post from May, he remarked that his work with Baby is "special," while just a week earlier, he said the same of his studio time with 21.

While Khaled has yet to share more concrete details about the upcoming project, the veteran DJ has released twelve studio albums to date. Boasting such a storied career, he recently remarked that he would be unbeatable in a Verzuz battle while appearing on Trick Daddy's cooking show, I Got My Pots.

"I really don't see nobody. My catalog is super strong... I mean that with love," he said at the time. "You might want to Google it... I've been doing this sh*t for two decades. Khaled got hits."

Check out Khaled's picture with Jay-Z below.



