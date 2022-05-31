DJ Khaled shared a photo of himself and Lil Baby meeting up in the studio to work on new music together in a post on Instagram, Monday. In the caption, Khaled teases that he's in "album mode."

"They ain’t believe in us, @lilbaby did!!!!!! Lil baby did!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Khaled captioned the series of photos. "Album mode it’s special, VERY SPECIAL! @wethebestmusic SWIPE TO BE IN THE SESSION! Win wit us or watch us win! GOD DID! Bless up my brother @lilbaby ANOTHER ONE."

Juicy J took note of the post, commenting in response to one of the pictures, "Dat mane rolling up I know dat song gone be fie."



Getty Images / Staff

This isn't the first time that Khaled has revealed himself to be working on a new album. Earlier this month, he shared a similar post on his social media pages dedicated to 21 Savage.

Khaled, who has released twelve studio albums over the course of his career, recently stated that he would be unbeatable in a Verzuz battle. Releasing a new album with Baby, 21 Savage, and more would certainly help cement his argument.

"I really don't see nobody. My catalog is super strong... I mean that with love," he said on Trick Daddy's cooking show, I Got My Pots. "You might want to Google it... I've been doing this sh*t for two decades. Khaled got hits."

Check out the photos from Khaled and Baby's studio meet-up below.



