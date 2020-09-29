DJ Khaled stays gloating about his new collaborative singles with Drake, "Greece" and "Popstar". The two new records have been successful numbers-wise as part of the producer's never-ending Khaled Khaled album rollout, but that's for good reason. We're talking about Drake. At the end of the day, this man could release some hot garbage and there's still a chance that it would go #1.

With seemingly two spots on DJ Khaled's upcoming album, Drake felt like getting generous with his friend, taking a trip to his jeweler and commissioning a new piece specifically made for the 44-year-old musician.

"THANK YOU DRAKE for this beautiful gift," tweeted Khaled after opening up the gift wrap. "Luv forever!"

The gold pendant is draped with diamonds, showing an owl (Drake's logo) and a lion (one of DJ Khaled's catchphrases) intertwined together. To top it all off, they meet on a key, which is another one of Khaled's core brand elements.

Right now, we're waiting on albums from both of these artists. DJ Khaled announced Khaled Khaled an eternity ago, releasing his two Drake singles before the summer and failing to offer many updates since then. Drake previously teased that his next album, Certified Lover Boy, would be released before the summer. However, that has come and gone and still, no sign of CLB.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Are you a fan of the new chain that Drizzy copped for DJ Khaled?