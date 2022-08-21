Appearing on the newest episode of Drink Champs, DJ Khaled recalled nearly breaking into Bryson Tiller's house in order to get a verse for "Wild Thoughts" for his 2017 album, Grateful. The hit song also featured Rihanna, who Khaled says had a huge impact on how the track turned out.

“RiRi jumped on it—thank god. Dream come true,” Khaled told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “RirI loved the record. We got a hit. I’ll never forget, RiRi changed the pitch of the record. She changed the pitch to make it her [own]. When you’re a great artist you make records your own. And she’s an icon, she’s a great artist, so she she put her passion to it and pitched the record up, which was genius.”



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

From there, Khaled explained that he relayed the update to Tiller, who was taking his time to send back his verse. Concerned about the approaching release date of the album, Khaled took matters into his own hands.

“I’m calling Bryson, my album come out in like in two weeks,” he recalled. “‘Yo bro, I need you need to cut the vocals over. You know that Rihanna’s vocals is in, you hear that, right? Everybody’s excited.’ He’s not picking up his phone. … I need this done. I got fuckin’ Rihanna vocals. The biggest record of my—one of my biggest records in my career. He not picking up the phone.”

Khaled continued: “He has a gate. I’m flashing my lights, honking my horns, sending texts. Nobody’s replying,” he said. “You think I’m playing with this shit? One thing about me, anybody know me I don’t play no games. … Eventually, shout out to Rich the Barber, he comes outside, Bryson comes out, they open the gate—I was already climbing the gate. You think I’m playing? Ask them. Call them. … Get their version, it might be more intense.”

Khaled's Drink Champs interview comes ahead of the highly-anticipated release of his 13th studio album God Did, which is due out for release Friday, August 26th. Khaled announced the album earlier this summer.

Check out Khaled's appearance on Drink Champs below.

