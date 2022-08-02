DJ Khaled confirmed that Jay-Z will be featured on his highly-anticipated album, God Did, with a post on his Instagram page, Monday. Simultaneously, Khaled's longtime engineer, Young Guru, labeled the legendary Brooklyn rapper the "greatest of all time" in a post of his own.

“HOV DID!!! HOV VOCALS IS IN! WOW,” Khaled wrote in the caption. “WOW .. #HOVDID #GODDID ALBUM COMING SOON !!!!!! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @kodaklens @youngguru763 !!!!!!!!!! HOV LOVE FOREVER BROTHER !!!!!!!!WOW! PLEASE SWIPE ! SO U YOU KNOW !!!!!!!!”



Guru added in his tweet: "HOV is the greatest of all time. This can’t be debated anymore!!!"

Khaled has been teasing which artists will make the final cut for his thirteenth studio album for months now, sharing posts with 21 Savage, Kanye West, Lil Durk, Future, and more.

Last week, the iconic DJ confirmed that he's brought in Drake and Lil Baby for a collaboration on the project.

"They want to finish me, so I went and got Drake and Lil Baby. They never believed in me. Why do you think I win so much? Because of you," he said in a video on social media, before adding in the caption, "Are you [pointing finger emoji] a believer? Or do I need to continue to show you? [raised eyebrow emoji]I can show you better than I can tell you. [key emoji]."

