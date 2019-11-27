DJ Khaled may be among the most recognizable faces in the business, but even a mogul of his stature gets starstruck from time to time. Yesterday, the Father Of Asahd celebrated his forty-forth birthday, fielding love from fans and collaborators alike. And yet one call in particular left him over the moon, and rightfully so. Taking to Instagram, Khaled shared a screencap from a FaceTime session with the legendary Dr. Dre, who came through to deliver some birthday love.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"I MADE IT !" writes DJ Khaled, in an ebullient caption. "CLOTH TALK ! Wit @drdre ! Thank you @drdre for the B DAY LUV ! IM INSPIRED!!!!!!!!!!!" From the sound of it, far more than birthday conversation transpired, leaving Khaled in a sudden state of inspiration. There's no telling what the pair of musical icons might have discussed, but it's clear that Khaled understands the significance of a co-sign from the D.R.E.

Given that Dre has been working on some "special" new music with Kanye West and Ronny J, perhaps Khaled will find himself spurred to return to the drawing board and drop another banger. In the meantime, happy belated to DJ Khaled, and congrats on connecting with one of hip-hop's most impactful figures of all time.